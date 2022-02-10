Airtel Xstream Premium With 15 OTT Subscriptions Announced for Rs 149 Per Month

Bharti Airtel has re-announced the Airtel Xstream Premium service plan that will be available for the users for Rs 149 per month. Note that this service will be exclusively available for the customers of Bharti Airtel. The unique thing about this plan is that this time it will bundle over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions of over 15 different platforms for a very affordable price for the users.

The 15 OTT platforms that we are talking about will include — SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, and Shorts TV.

Users will get everything from Live channels, TV shows, and movies with these OTT platforms.

Users Can Use This Plan’s Service for Watching OTT Across Different Devices

This is not a mobile-only plan. With a single app, single subscription, and a single sign-in, users can watch content from Airtel Xstream Premium across devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The Airtel Xstream Box will allow the users to watch content from this new OTT plan from the telco directly on the TV.

At Rs 149 per month, it does become a compelling deal.

Note that Bharti Airtel was already offering an Airtel Xstream plan for Rs 149 per month or Rs 1499 per year. But with this old plan that we are talking about, users got subscriptions to over 12 OTT platforms.

Thus with this new plan, for the same price, users are getting subscriptions of 15 OTT platforms which means the telco has added three more platforms to its offering for no additional cost. It is a great deal for users who purchase standalone subscriptions of these OTT platforms every month or every year.

With the Airtel Xstream Premium plan, Bharti Airtel is also trying to bank on the rise of demand for OTT content services in India.

As per the data given by Media Partners Asia, India’s OTT subscription market is expected to grow to $2 billion by 2025 from the current $500 million.