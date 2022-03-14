Airtel vs Vi: Whose Postpaid Plan a Better Option Under Rs 500

While prepaid plans remain one of the most popular options offered by the service providers as they help keep the budget in check, for users who are looking for more than just basic calling and data, postpaid plans might be the way to go. That being said, the majority of the Indian population relies on budget plans and telcos offer multiple affordable postpaid plans for their subscribers. Mentioned below is a comparison between postpaid plans offered by Airtel and Vi that cost less than Rs 500 along with the pack details.

Rs 499 Plan from Airtel and Vi

One of the leading telecom operators in India, Airtel offers an Infinity Family Plan 499 which happens to be the bestseller as well. At a price tag of Rs 499, Airtel offers 75GB monthly data with rollover data of up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls including local, STD and roaming. Users get 1 regular SIM with this plan as well along with 100 SMS per day. This is also a platinum pack and thus users get access to Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which includes Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

Vodafone Idea or Vi on the other hand provides a Rs 499 postpaid plan as well. However, unlike Airtel which offers a family plan for Rs 499, Vi offers Rs 499 for individual users. The plan offers a total of 75GB of data with 200GB of rollover data. Along with the unlimited voice calls, users also get 100 SMS per month. Additional benefits on the plan include Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription for 1-year, worth Rs. 499, Vi Movies and TV Subscription and 6-month ad-free Hungama music in Vi App.