iPhone 14 Series Pro Models to be Drastically Different from Regular Ones

Later in the year, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series globally. This time, Apple is expected to drop the ‘mini’ model and instead go with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A fresh development indicates that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be drastically different from the regular iPhone 14 devices. Let’s see what will be different with the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple Might Do With iPhone 14 Series What it Has Never Done Before

Apple might launch the non-pro iPhone 14 series models with the A15 Bionic processors while the Pro models will come with the latest A16 Bionic processors, said analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Note that the A15 Bionic processor was launched with the iPhone 13 series, and it also powers the latest generation iPhone SE 2022.

It will be the first time that Apple will be doing something like this. If, in fact, this is true, the iPhone 14 non-pro models and the Pro models should also have a stark price difference. It would be good for Apple to launch the iPhone 14 regular models for the same price as the iPhone 13 regular models.

A15 Bionic is a powerful sensor, and with a design refresh, the iPhone 14 series devices might become a good option for many users across the world. According to the rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with LPDDR5 RAM, while the non-pro models will sport the LPDDR4 RAM.

Nothing of this sort has been confirmed by the company yet, and there are no official tears either. All of these are rumours, but since they come from reliable sources, you cannot really ignore them. Anyway, it is still a long way for the iPhone 14 series launch, expected in September this year. For now, the iPhone SE 2022 is the latest device from Apple, which was unveiled in India starting at Rs 43,900.