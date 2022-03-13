Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans for Validity Without Much Cost

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering users some prepaid plans which they can recharge if they are using their Vi SIM as a secondary connection or don’t have enough money but still want to keep their prepaid services active. The third-largest telecom operator is offering recharge plans to users starting from a mere Rs 10. There are some talktime plans and then a regular prepaid plan as well. Check all of them out below.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans for Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a Rs 10 talktime plan which gives users talktime worth Rs 7.47. The great thing about this plan is that users get the power of sending an SMS too. But that SMS cost will be deducted from the talktime. Users can also make calls for which again the money will be deducted from the talktime.

Likewise, users can also recharge with the Rs 20, Rs 30, Rs 50 and Rs 100 talktime plans. Another great thing about the talktime plans is that they don’t have any fixed service validity. This means that users can recharge with them and just keep it as a secondary connection for as long as they want.

Apart from the talktime plans, users can also go for a regular recharge plan. This plan comes for Rs 99 and offers users talktime of Rs 99 along with 200MB of data and 28 days of validity. With this plan, users don’t get any SMS benefits. There are no additional benefits offered with this plan. This begs the question of whether the Rs 100 talktime plan is a better option here.

With the Rs 99 prepaid plan, calls will be charged at 1 paise per second. But again, after 28 days, you will have to go for the Rs 99 plan to keep the SIM recharged and prepaid services active. Thus, for keeping the Vi SIM as the secondary SIM on your device, you should go for the talktime plans as they make for a much better option.