Bharti Airtel Affordable Recharge Plans With 28 Days Validity and Substantial Data

Bharti Airtel offers multiple recharge plans with 28 days of validity. But not every plan comes with substantial data and is affordable too. There are select plans offered by the telco which come with a decent amount of data as well as a short validity of 28 days and are affordable. The plans that we are talking about are priced at Rs 265 and Rs 299. Let’s see what these plans have to offer Airtel users.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans Which Are Affordable and Offer Substantial Data for 28 Days



The first plan mentioned above comes for Rs 265. With the Rs 265 Bharti Airtel prepaid plan, users get 1GB of daily data for 28 days. This means that the total amount of data offered by this plan is 28GB. Along with this, users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. Then there are Airtel Thanks benefits included too (all the Airtel Thanks benefits are mentioned at the bottom).

The second plan from Bharti Airtel mentioned here comes for Rs 299. With this plan, users get 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days. Thus, this plan ships with 42GB of data along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan also comes with Airtel Thanks benefits.

What Are the Airtel Thanks Benefits Offered?

The Airtel Thanks benefits offered with both the plans include a free one-month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, a free course with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music.

With either of the plans, after consuming 100 SMS/day, each SMS would be Rs 1 if it is a local message and Rs 1.5 for STD messages. Also, post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data offered by both the plans, the internet speed would drop to 64 Kbps until the data is reset on the next day.