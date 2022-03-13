Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Is Now a Good Deal for Budget Users

The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi had recently launched its Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G smartphone in India. Now you can get your hands on this device just for Rs 10,000. As shocking as it might be, the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale has already started offering some of the greatest discounts on a number of smartphones, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G being one of them. It’s not just discounts that are available, you can also get amazing exchange offers as well as bank offers along with some freebies on the purchase of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G. Let’s find out more.

Offers on Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Flipkart is currently offering a 16% discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant which has a retail price of Rs 31,999. This means that the device is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999. This is not it as you can also get some exchange and bank offers. Flipkart is currently offering an exchange offer for Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G where you can change your old phone for up to Rs 17,000. This would mean that the price of the 6GB + 128GB variant can reduce up to Rs 9,999. The applicability of the exchange offer depends on the availability in your region as well as the model of your old phone.

As far as bank offers are considered, you can get 10% off on Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G with the SBI credit card up to Rs 750 on orders above Rs 5000. In addition to this, you can also get 5% unlimited cash back on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. If you are looking for freebies on the purchase of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, the offers include a six-month Gaana Plus subscription, 25% off on PharmEasy as well as Bitcoin worth Rs 201.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch-sampling rate. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can also expand the storage up to 1TB with the help of an external microSD card. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features a 4500mAh battery with support for 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology.