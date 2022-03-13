Samsung Galaxy F23 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Which is Better

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F23 5G for the Indian market. Earlier in February, Xiaomi laughed the Redmi Note 11S in India with a 4G processor. Now, both the smartphones fall in the same range; thus, which one is better. In my take, the 4G phone, which is the Redmi Note 11S – is a better option for budget consumers, while if you have a slightly free budget and want a better display, the Galaxy F23 5G makes for the better option. Here’s an overall comparison between the price and the specification of the devices. Take a look.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Display

The display of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is slightly larger than the display of Redmi Note 11S, which is not necessarily better as some people want smaller displays. There’s a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display on the Galaxy F23 5G with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The Redmi Note 11S comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Thus, the display specifications of both smartphones are pretty good only.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Chipset and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Samsung allows virtual RAM expansion for up to an additional 6GB. The Galaxy F23 5G has a 5000mAh battery which can support 25W fast-charging.

The Redmi Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM (can be expanded till 11GB) and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB). There’s a 5000mAh battery inside this device, too, which can support 33W Pro Fast Charging.

The Galaxy F23 5G runs on Samsung’s One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, while the Redmi Note 11S runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Camera

The Redmi Note 11S comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 13MP sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G vs Redmi Note 11S: Price and Which is Better

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available in two variants — a) 4GB+128GB for Rs 17,499 and b) 6GB+128GB for Rs 18,499.

The Redmi Note 11S is available in three variants — a) 6GB+64GB for Rs 16,499, b) 6GB+128GB for Rs 17,499, and c) 8GB+128GB for Rs 18,499.

If you want to be more in the budget segment, then go for the Redmi Note 11S. But if you want a 5G smartphone, then go for the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. Apart from 5G, Samsung’s device has no real big advantage over the Redmi Note 11S.