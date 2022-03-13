Jio, Airtel, Vi – All Prepaid Plans With 28 Days Validity

Amongst the variety of prepaid plans offered by the telecom operators, one of the most common packs are the ones that come with a shorter validity period. These packs are comparatively affordable and also help to keep your monthly budget in check. The short validity plans, in particular, the 28-day validity plans are one of the bestsellers offered by the three major telcos. Mentioned below are all the prepaid plans provided by Jio, Airtel and Vi that have a validity period of 28 days along with other details.

Reliance Jio

Jio offers a few plans with 28 days validity but one of its most common plans comes at the cost of Rs 299 and offers 2GB of data per day for 28 days. Users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with this plan. For users interested in a little lesser data, Rs 239 plan might be very suitable as it offers the same benefits as above but instead of 2GB, it offers 1.5GB of data per day. The same plan offering 1GB of data per day comes at the cost of Rs 209 with the same benefits

For users looking for a little higher data offers, Rs 601 plan from Jio comes offering 3GB of data per day and also offers an additional 6GB of data for 28 days. The plan also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. It is to be noted that all these plans come with a subscription to a few Jio Applications.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers plans with similar data benefits as well. Users can get 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB of data per day at the cost of Rs 265, Rs 299, Rs 359 and Rs 599 for a validity period of 28 days. All these plans also offer a subscription to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video and the Rs 599 plan also offers access to Disney+ Hotstar. Users also get unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day with these plans.

Airtel also offers a Rs 449 plan that comes for a validity period of 28 days and the same benefits as above but offers 2.5GB of data per day. Moreover, for users looking for an affordable plan, Airtel offers a Rs 179 plan that comes with a total of 2GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and a 300 SMS limit for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

With a subscription to Vi, users can get 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, 2.5Gb and 3GB of data per day plans at the cost of Rs 269, Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 409 and Rs 475 for a validity period of 28 days. All these plans come featuring unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Vi also offers an additional 3GB a day plan that offers yearlong access to Disney+ Hotstar and comes at a price tag of Rs 501 with the same benefits as above.

Moreover, additional benefits on these plans include the “Binge All Night” feature which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month at no extra cost.