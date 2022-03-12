Vodafone Idea Offering Disney+ Hotstar With Two Prepaid Plans

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country is offering Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with only two prepaid plans now.
  • This plan carries a short validity of 28 days only. Further, users get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits with this plan.
  • If you want a Premium subscription of the platform, then you can go with the prepaid plans of Reliance Jio.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with only two prepaid plans now. Both of these plans have one thing in common, and that is both offer 3GB of daily data. Not just that, with either of these plans, users will also be entitled to get bonus data from the company. Without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at the Rs 601 and Rs 901 prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea that bundled a free Disney+ Hotstar benefit for the users.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Disney+ Hotstar Plan

Right now, this is the cheapest Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea. With this plan, users will get 3GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. This plan carries a short validity of 28 days only. Further, users get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits with this plan.

The Vi Hero Unlimited benefits include Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. Along with this, users also get a free subscription to the Vi Movies & TV VIP and 16GB of bonus data.

Vodafone Idea Rs 901 Disney+ Hotstar Plan

With the Rs 901 prepaid plan, users again get 3GB of daily data. But with this plan, the service validity of 70 days and users get 100 SMS/day along with unlimited voice calling. All the Vi Hero Benefits are applicable to this plan as well. This plan also ships with 48GB of bonus data and Vi Movies & TV VIP access.

Note that the Disney+ Hotstar subscription bundled with both the plans is only the mobile plan and not the premium plan that allows users to watch content in 4K resolution on four screens at the same time. If you want a Premium subscription to the platform, then you can go with the prepaid plans of Reliance Jio. Check out those two Jio plans here.

