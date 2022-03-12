OnePlus Smartphone With Massive 160W Charge Tech Approved at 3C Certification

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo had recently introduced its 150W SuperVOOC Flash charge technology at the MWC 2022. OnePlus, the new brand partner for Oppo slated to launch the first smartphone with the said charging technology. Now apparently, OnePlus will be soon launching another smartphone that will have a tad bit faster charging spec. The report comes in as a new OnePlus device has just been approved at 3C certification. Let’s find out more.

OnePlus’ PGKM10 Smartphone

In a new development, an unknown OnePlus device bearing model code PGKM10 has been 3C certified with 160W charging. It is quite interesting as the model number PGKM10 was rumoured to be a OnePlus tablet but has now appeared at the 3C listing as a smartphone from OnePlus. While not much is known about the device as of now, it is likely that the spotted smartphone could be the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

However, according to the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, it is also possible that the smartphone spotted at 3C listing with 160W charging tech could actually be the heavily rumoured OnePlus’ Dimensity 8100-powered smartphone, which was expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 150W charging. Even though nothing is confirmed as of yet, if it is indeed the latter, the speculations suggest that the device will be launched with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is also expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP camera.

The 150W Charging Tech

Talking about the latest charging technology revealed by the company at MWC 2022, Oppo has informed that the all-new 150W SuperVOOC charging can completely charge a phone with a 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Moreover, the charging tech is capable of charging the phone with a 4,500mAh battery from 1% to 50% in just five minutes. Oppo also informed that the latest charging tech has been bundled up with OPPO Battery Health Engine which manages the battery optimally resulting in just 20% battery degradation after 1600 charge cycles of 0-100%.