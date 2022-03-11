Airtel Prepaid Plans for Low Budget Users With 1GB and 1.5GB Daily Data

Airtel has constantly been growing and giving the leading telecom operator Jio a neck-to-neck competition. This growth from Airtel comes on the back of its effective network services and the prepaid plans curated for its subscriber base. It has something to offer for everyone, and for those who are looking for plans under budget and only a sufficient amount of data, the telco provides multiple options. Mentioned below are the 1GB and 1.5GB daily data packs offered by Airtel for its users who are looking for budget plans.

1GB and 1.5GB Daily Data Plans

Airtel provides multiple 1GB daily data packs with short-term validity for its users. First on the list is a plan that comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next pack is a Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB of data per day for a total validity period of 24 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The last plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 265 and offers 1GB/ day for a validity period of 28 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Moving on, Airtel also offers a few other plans that offer 1.5GB of daily data. The telco provides a 1.5GB/day data plan along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 299. Airtel also provides a 1.5GB daily data plan at a price tag of Rs 479 that offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 56 days. The next plan on the list is a daily data prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 77 days at a price tag of Rs 666. Airtel also provides another long-term prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days at the cost of Rs 799. Both these plans as well offer unlimited voice calls

All the plans mentioned above come with additional benefits that include a free trial to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video, access to Wynk Music and more.