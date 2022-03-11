BSNL Has Better Entry-Level Broadband Plan than Airtel, Jio

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a much better entry-level broadband plan than Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. All of the three offer broadband plans under Rs 500, but BSNL’s plan is much better when it comes to someone looking for the most affordable entry-level option. If you are a student or a person living alone in a house with basic internet needs, you might want to go for a broadband plan that is as affordable as possible. With Airtel, the minimum that you will have to shell out is Rs 499 + 18% tax, and with Jio, you will have to spend Rs 399 + 18%. But BSNL has a broadband plan even cheaper than this, which comes for Rs 329 + 18% tax per month. Let’s see what this plan brings to the table for the users.

BSNL Rs 329 Broadband Plan Details

BSNL Rs 329 plan comes with 20 Mbps of speed which is way lower than what the entry-level broadband plans from Jio and Airtel offer. But it makes sense as it is cheaper as well. With this plan, users get 1000GB of monthly data, which is again decent. There’s a free fixed-line voice calling connection included which is a great benefit again. BSNL said that it is offering a discount of 90% on the first month’s bill to the users for up to Rs 500.

This is a great offer for many students who are living alone in flats. It is not a sufficient speed plan if the user wants to stream live or is a content creator of some sort. But it is decent enough for people who want a basic internet connection for as little amount of money as possible.

The total monthly cost of this plan would come around Rs 388.22 after the tax is added. This is a decent proposition offered by BSNL. Users looking for a budget broadband plan can certainly benefit from this.