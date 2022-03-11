OnePlus Has a Big Challenge Ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro Launch in India

OnePlus, a major Chinese smartphone vendor had launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in China in January 2022. The company is expected to launch the smartphone in India either on March 22 or March 23. But the key thing to note here will be whether OnePlus can swim across the wave of tension that Jerryrigeverything’s video had made.

In the video we are talking about, the OnePlus 10 Pro broke into two parts completely, failing the durability test miserably. Being an ultra-premium smartphone that will be very expensive, users would be wary of purchasing the OnePlus 10 Pro as and when it launches in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch: Will OnePlus Make Changes to the Design

It is highly unlikely that OnePlus would make any changes to the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro for the Indian market. But since the China launch took place in January, the company had some time to modify the design. Regardless, it is not just designing, but a lot of other processes and things such as inventory, manufacturing, and more go into building a smartphone.

Thus, OnePlus might have to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India with the same design.

OnePlus has One Big Positive

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India with OxygenOS. In Chine, the smartphone was launched with ColorOS. This is something that will work in favour of OnePlus when it comes to increasing sales for the OnePlus 10 series in general.

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature the same specifications for the Indian market as it did for the China market. The smartphone might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC and feature the same camera setup as in the China variant.

The price details of the OnePlus 10 Pro aren’t out yet but it might be priced above the Rs 60,000 figure easily. This time, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 13, and more devices.

It won’t be easy to capture the ultra-premium market for OnePlus. Hopefully, the company has figured out a way to solve this issue.