OnePlus 10 Pro Could Arrive on This Date in India

The smartphone is tipped to launch on either March 22 or March 24. This means that there isn't a long time until the OnePlus flagship arrives in the country. Further, even though there is no official word on the pricing, Brar reveals that the smartphone is expected to cost around Rs. 60,000.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus had recently launched its OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China. As soon as the device was launched in the Chinese market, it was announced that the smartphone will be launched globally in the spring. The smartphone was expected to launch in the Indian markets somewhere around Holi but no exact launch date was provided. Now in a new development, a tipster has provided intel on the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Let’s find out.

Details on the Launch Date

The report comes in from the known tipster Yogesh Brar who has informed that the brand will begin teasing the OnePlus 10 Pro in India in the upcoming days. The smartphone is tipped to launch on either March 22 or March 24. This means that there isn’t a long time until the OnePlus flagship arrives in the country. Further, even though there is no official word on the pricing, Brar reveals that the smartphone is expected to cost around Rs. 60,000. The smartphone will compete against the like of iQOO 9 Pro which comes with similar specifications but costs Rs 69,900. The recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Pro, however, costs Rs 50,000 with the same specifications.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

In its recent launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro came with a display featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The device has dual nano SIM slots and is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with 12GB of RAM. The device offers internal storage of 256GB. As far as camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front of the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge technology.

