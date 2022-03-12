Redmi Note 11S 5G Receives FCC Certification, Might Be Rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G

The Chinese smartphone brand Redmi is all set to further expand its Redmi Note 11 series with the launch of the Redmi Note 11S 5G. For those who remember, Redmi had recently launched a Redmi Note 11S smartphone and the upcoming device will be its 5G version. However, Redmi Note 11S 5G will be completely different from the former. It is most likely that Redmi Note 11S 5G will be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone launched last month. The device has also received a major certification. Let’s find out more.

The report comes in from GSMArena according to which the upcoming Redmi Note 11S 5G has received FCC certification and is expected to arrive soon. The FCC listing also confirms that the Xiaomi-sub brand will essentially be rebranding the Poco M4 Pro 5G device. As far as Poco M4 Pro 5G is considered, it is one of the most affordable 5G options available in the market currently. Hence, it is most likely that Redmi Note 11S 5G will be launched as a budget device targeting mid-range customers.

Redmi Note 11S 5G Specs

Since Redmi Note 11S 5G will be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone, the specifications on the device are most likely going to be the same. Therefore, we can expect that Redmi Note 11S 5G will arrive with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot Display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The smartphone will come running on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Powering the device will be a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primer sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front. The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with up to 128GB of internal storage and can support 5G connectivity along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.