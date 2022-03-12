Wi-Fi 6 Routers You Need if You are a Gamer

If you are a gamer, Wi-Fi 6 routers might be the way for you to go. Even though you might have a high-end PC or a gaming laptop, without a high-speed connectivity option with low latency, it all might just be a waste. Wi-Fi 6 routers bring faster throughput speeds, better battery life, and less bandwidth congestion than what you get with Wi-Fi 5 technology. Wi-Fi 6 routers offer a lag-free gaming experience even with multiple devices being connected at the same time. That being said here is a list of a few Wi-Fi 6 routers that you may upgrade for a seamless gaming experience in future along with the details.

Asus GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture Router

This futuristic-looking router uses Game First V network acceleration software for a lower ping and less lag while gaming and are even compatible with Asus ROG smartphone if you happen to have them. The best part about Asus GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture Router is that it can blend with your setup quite perfectly and also has Aura RGB lighting that displays hundreds of colours and multiple effects. The retail price for the router is Rs 48,000 but is available at an offer price of Rs 39,350.

Netgear Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router

Netgear is one of the key players when it comes to Wi-Fi 6 routers and the Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream is Wi-Fi 6 router that delivers wireless speeds up to 6 Gbps, and it has 8 antennas for wide Wi-Fi coverage. It supports internet plans up to 2 Gbps and up to 5-gigabit wired connections. The hardware has been designed to give it a spaceship look and is capable of covering up to 3,500 square feet of area. Nighthawk AX12 is a pricy router costing Rs 60,000 but can be currently purchased for Rs 53,800.

Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming 6-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router

Another popular offering from Netgear s its Nighthawk Pro Gaming 6-stream router which is dedicated to gaming. The router is powered by DumaOS 3.0 that promises ping rate reduction by up to 93% along with a customised gaming dashboard and a connection benchmark management. It is powered by a 1.5GHz triple-core processor and supports speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps. The Nighthawk Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 router has a retail price of Rs 69,999 but is available for a massively discounted price of Rs 30,299.

Asus AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Router

Another router worth mentioning is the AX3000 from Asus that supports 160 MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM. The device can provide a total networking speed of around 3,000 Mbps which is 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 2402 Mbps on the 5 GHz band. Technologies like MU-MIMO and OFDMA are supported by this router allowing for a lag-free and seamless gaming experience. The router costing Rs 20,500 is currently available for Rs 15,990.