Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Launched in India, Check Price Here

Asus has just launched the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro. Both the devices are almost similar and run on the 2021’s flagship chipset of Qualcomm. Again, both the devices are geared towards gamers and promise to deliver a beast of an experience to the users in terms of performance. Let’s see their price and specifications.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Specifications

Both the smartphones come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch-sampling rate, HDR10+ certification and more. Asus hasn’t packed Android 12, so both the devices will come running on Android 11 out of the box with ROG UI on top. There’s a small PMOLED display on the back panel with ROG Vision in the ROG Phone 5s Pro.

Both ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The ROG Phone 5s comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro comes with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear of both the devices with the same camera sensors, including a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 24MP front sensor.

Both the devices are 5G supportive and can support Wi-Fi 6 standard connectivity as well. There’s a 6000mAh battery in both with support for 30W fast-charging. It would have been great if Asus could have bundled 65W fast-charging support, given that it is a device made for gamers. The weight and design of both the devices are pretty similar.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Price

Asus ROG Phone 5s has launched in two variants in India. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 49,999 and the superior variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 57,999.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro also comes in a single variant with 18GB+256GB for Rs 79,999 and will go on the first sale from February 18, 2022, via Flipkart.