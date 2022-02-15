Poco M4 Pro 5G, Super Affordable and Powerful Smartphone Launched in India

Poco has just launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G for the Indian market. The smartphone sports a 5G support chipset from MediaTek and looks like one of the best 5G smartphones in the affordable category from the specifications. It is an upgrade over the Poco M3 Pro 5G, which launched last year. Some of the key highlights of the device are that its display can support 90Hz refresh rate, 33W fast-charging, and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Let’s not waste any more time and get on with the complete specifications and price of the device.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The Poco M4 Pro 5G has launched in India with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot Display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The smartphone will come running on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset inside the smartphone coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primer sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with up to 128GB of internal storage and, as mentioned above, can support 5G connectivity along with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Price

The Poco M4 Pro 5G will be available for users in India in three different variants:

4GB+64GB = Rs 14,999

6GB+128GB = Rs 16,999

8GB+128GB = Rs 18,999

It will be available in three different colour options, including Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black. The device will go on the first sale from February 22, 12 PM. Users can purchase it through Flipkart. The smartphone might also bundle a bunch of early purchase and bank offers.