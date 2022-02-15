Airtel to Leverage Oracle Cloud ERP and SCM Applications for Driving Productivity

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is going to be leveraging Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitise and simplify its finance, planning, and supply chain processes. According to a release from Oracle, Airtel is looking to transform its shared services operations with the integrated Oracle Cloud ERP and Cloud SCM applications to drive productivity and agility across the company. With the help of these applications, Airtel will be able to automate many manual processes, streamline procurement, gain an on-demand 360-degree view of its financial data, and also streamline supply chain management.

Important Move from Airtel for Transitioning to Cloud-Based Applications

Oracle Consulting has carried out the implementation of the applications for Bharti Airtel. This will expand Airtel’s Oracle Cloud footprint. For the unaware, Airtel had recently moved to the Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) for supporting its associates and employees.

Pradipt Kapoor, CIO, Bharti Airtel, said this is a key deployment for the company with regards to transition to cloud-based applications and make Airtel and digital company.

Kapoor added that Airtel is continuously investing in transforming the internal operating models so that the partners and employees can work effectively for better service and customer engagement.

Shailender Kumar, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director of Oracle India, said with the Oracle Cloud applications, Airtel will be able to leverage the innovation and latest technology to meet the shifting customer expectations and revamp business operations fast.

Bharti Airtel operates a pretty big business geographically as it is present in over 17 countries, including South Asia and Africa. The Oracle Cloud applications will enable the company in making fast changes and go digital fast. It is worth noting that this is not the first time Airtel and Oracle are collaborating. Both the companies have had a long-standing and meaningful partnership over the years.