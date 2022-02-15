Bharti Airtel Upgrades Rs 2999 Plan, Now Bundles a Free Major OTT Benefit

Bharti Airtel has upgraded its Rs 2999 plan for the users. The telco will now be offering free major over-the-top (OTT) benefits with this plan. Airtel users purchasing the Rs 2999 plan right now will get it for 365 days with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data, along with a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included as well, which comprises Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for one month, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, FASTag cashback of Rs 100, and more.

This plan had the same benefits earlier, too; only the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit worth Rs 499 was not there. The change in benefits is visible in both the mobile app and the website of the telco.

However, one interesting thing that has happened now is that the Rs 2999 plan has become the same as the Rs 3359 plan. Here’s what you should know about this.

Rs 3359 Plan from Airtel Comes With Same Benefits as Rs 2999 Plan

The benefits of the Rs 3359 plan are now identical to that of the Rs 2999 plan. Earlier, users didn’t get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription with the Rs 2999 plan, but it was there for the Rs 3359 plan. Thus, there was a clear distinction between the plans.

There must be a change coming for the Rs 3359 plan, or the telco would drop the Disney+ Hotstar subscription with the Rs 2999 plan. Whether this is a mistake on the part of Bharti Airtel is something that needs to be considered.

Because if both the Rs 2999 and Rs 3359 plans are the same, why would anyone go for the high denomination offering. There’s clearly something here that doesn’t make sense. Airtel had made the changes more than a week ago, and it is strange that the telco hasn’t changed the benefits of one of the plans until now.