OnePlus, Samsung Users to Receive This Unique Feature with Android 12 Update

Good news comes in for Android users as Google has announced an interesting feature from Android 12 will be coming to other Android devices as well. With the release of Android 12, Google introduced a new feature called dynamic colour theming system which the company has promised that it will be bringing on other Android devices as well. For those unaware, with the introduction of Android 12 and Material You, Google released a new dynamic colour theming system feature that is capable of extracting colours from a wallpaper on the user’s device. The feature can then further spread the extracted colours across the app UI elements and hence, enhancing the aesthetic.

Details on the New Feature

The colour change can be spotted on any app on the device that supports Material You including other interfaces across the OS such as settings, icons, Quick Settings tiles and more. The Android users will soon be able to experience this feature on their devices as currently, the dynamic colour theming system is only available on the Google Pixel series of smartphones.

Google has also announced a list of brands that will support the Material You on their smartphones when the users receive the Android 12 update. The list includes all the major brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi and Tecno. It is to be noted that Samsung and Xiaomi already offer a version of their own theme options to the users of their smartphones.

However, Google has stated that it will take some time to roll out the feature across all Android devices as it is necessary to check the applicability of the feature across all smartphones from different brands. Further, the OEMs will also need time to roll out the feature on their respective smartphones. According to a product manager on Android, Rohan Shah, Android 12 is expected to arrive in a few months and OEMs are already working in collaboration to bring the feature on the devices to enhance the overall user experience. Even though it might take a little while, it is an exciting feature that Android users will be able to experience.