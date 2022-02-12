MediaTek Witnesses 23.1% YoY Growth in Revenue for January 2022

The Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek has disclosed its revenue generation for the month of January 2022. The company was able to generate total revenue of NT$43.502 billion which is somewhere about $1.55 billion. The company’s revenue has increased by about 23.1% year-on-year basis but when it comes to a month-on-month basis, it has witnessed a 5.8% downfall. Even though the manufacturer had faced a rough start as compared to December 2021, the company is positive about the quarter as a whole.

MediaTek Riding the Wave of Growth

The semiconductor manufacturer has shared a prediction according to which the company will be able to generate between NT$131.2 billion which is about $4.7 billion to NT$141.5 billion which is approximately $5.1 billion. If the prediction comes true, MediaTek will witness a growth of about 2% to 10% in comparison to the previous quarter and an upsurge of about 21% to 31% year on year basis.

According to the CEO of MediaTek, Cai Lixing has stated that the surge in revenue of the company has been made possible by the increase in demand for 5G as well as the shipment of the company’s flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset. He said that the flagship chipset from the company can also offset the impact of low seasonal demand for some consumer products.

MediaTek has been riding a wave of growth as MediaTek’s annual revenue reached NT $493.4 billion which is about $17.6 billion in the year 2021 according to a financial report. With this, the company witnessed a year-on-year increase of 53.2% which was also a record high. Talking particularly about the fourth quarter of 2021, the company witnessed a growth of 33.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year as it reached the revenue of NT$ 128.6 billion which is about $4.7 billion.

MediaTek has been performing well around the globe and according to a recent report, the company was also able to ship more chipsets in China as compared to its competitor Qualcomm in the year 2021. MediaTek shipped 110 million units in 2021 compared to 77.4 million units in 2020 in the country and thus, registering a massive growth.