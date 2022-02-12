MediaTek Witnesses 23.1% YoY Growth in Revenue for January 2022

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

The semiconductor manufacturer has shared a prediction according to which the company will be able to generate between NT$131.2 billion which is about $ 4.7 billion to NT$141.5 billion which is approximately $ 5.1 billion. If the prediction comes true, MediaTek will witness a growth of about 2% to 10% in comparison to the previous quarter and an upsurge of about 21% to 31% year on year basis.

Highlights

  • MediaTek expects a growth of about 2% to 10% in comparison to the previous quarter.
  • MediaTek’s annual revenue reached NT $493.4 billion which is about $ 17.6 billion in the year 2021.
  • The company was also able to ship more chipsets in China as compared to its competitor Qualcomm in 2021.

Follow Us

MediaTek

The Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek has disclosed its revenue generation for the month of January 2022. The company was able to generate total revenue of NT$43.502 billion which is somewhere about $1.55 billion. The company’s revenue has increased by about 23.1% year-on-year basis but when it comes to a month-on-month basis, it has witnessed a 5.8% downfall. Even though the manufacturer had faced a rough start as compared to December 2021, the company is positive about the quarter as a whole.

MediaTek Riding the Wave of Growth

The semiconductor manufacturer has shared a prediction according to which the company will be able to generate between NT$131.2 billion which is about $4.7 billion to NT$141.5 billion which is approximately $5.1 billion. If the prediction comes true, MediaTek will witness a growth of about 2% to 10% in comparison to the previous quarter and an upsurge of about 21% to 31% year on year basis.

According to the CEO of MediaTek, Cai Lixing has stated that the surge in revenue of the company has been made possible by the increase in demand for 5G as well as the shipment of the company’s flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset. He said that the flagship chipset from the company can also offset the impact of low seasonal demand for some consumer products.

MediaTek has been riding a wave of growth as MediaTek’s annual revenue reached NT $493.4 billion which is about $17.6 billion in the year 2021 according to a financial report. With this, the company witnessed a year-on-year increase of 53.2% which was also a record high. Talking particularly about the fourth quarter of 2021, the company witnessed a growth of 33.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year as it reached the revenue of NT$ 128.6 billion which is about $4.7 billion.

MediaTek has been performing well around the globe and according to a recent report, the company was also able to ship more chipsets in China as compared to its competitor Qualcomm in the year 2021. MediaTek shipped 110 million units in 2021 compared to 77.4 million units in 2020 in the country and thus, registering a massive growth.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

MediaTek Witnesses 23.1% YoY Growth in Revenue for January 2022

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments