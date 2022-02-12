Poco M4 Pro 5G Colour and Storage Options Surfaces Ahead of the Launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is gearing up for the launch of the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India on February 15. Recently renders of the device had also surfaced over the web providing some intel on the smartphone. Now in a new development, a new report has provided information on the colour options variants, and specifications of the smartphone. The handset was launched globally in the mid-range category and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset along with other features.

Details on Poco M4 Pro 5G

The report comes in from MySmartPrice according to which Poco M4 Pro 5G will arrive with three RAM options and two internal storage options. The RAM configurations on the smartphone will include 4GB, 6GB and 8GB paired up with either 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. Moreover, the report also suggests that the smartphone will have three colour options in India. Globally the handset was launched in Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue colour options and it is expected that the smartphone will arrive with the same colours in India as well. Poco recently confirmed on Twitter as well that Poco M4 Pro 5G will come with the same colour options in India.

Specification Details for Poco M4 Pro 5G

The POCO M4 Pro 5G launched globally comes with a display featuring a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which can be coupled with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM. The onboard storage options for the handset include 64GB/128GB/256GB which can be further expanded. The device operates on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, POCO M4 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast charge technology via a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 163.56 x 75.78 x 8.75 mm and weighs 195 grams and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.