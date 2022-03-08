Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Might Not be Worth It

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy F23 5G for the Indian market. The smartphone looks impressive from afar but just might not be worth it. There is so much competition in delivering a good budget 5G smartphone today. The Galaxy F23 5G looks like an average smartphone from its design. It does have a big display and fast-charging support, but in comparison with what’s available from the Chinese companies in the same price range, the Galaxy F23 5G looks like a fairly bad choice to go with.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has Strong Display Specifications; check What Else is There

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The display of the smartphone can support 120Hz refresh rate, and the device will run on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Samsung said that it would provide two years of major OS updates for the smartphone and four years of security updates, which is standard. The Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Samsung is also allowing 6GB of virtual RAM expansion.

In the camera department, the Galaxy F23 5G has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor. The other two sensors are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with an 8MP sensor.

Samsung said that this smartphone can support connectivity with up to 12 5G bands which is a decent thing. Users can expand the internal storage up to 1TB through an external SD card (there’s a dedicated slot for the same).

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. Let’s check the price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price Starts at Rs 17,499 in India

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will be available in two memory variants in India. The base variant will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 17,499. Then there’s a superior memory variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 18,499. The device will be available in two colour variants — Forest Green and Aqua Blue.

It will go on the first sale via Flipkart and Samsung’s official online website on March 16, at 12 PM (noon). There are launch offers available with the device too. Users paying through an ICICI Bank card will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Not just this, but they will also get two months of free YouTube Premium.

Further, note that for now, the device will be available at an introductory price of Rs 15,999 for the base variant and Rs 16,999 for the superior memory variant.

Should You Buy?

If you are thinking of purchasing this smartphone right away, you should wait for a little until the reviews kick in. Do your proper research because, at this price range, a lot of smartphones are available from the Chinese companies, which are 5G supportive and offer better specifications. The Redmi Note 11T 5G, iQoo Z3, and Realme 9 Pro 5G are some of the top alternatives for this device from Samsung.

Samsung has failed to pack in at least 33W fast-charging, which is a very big disappointment. There are a few good things about the device as well, such as its display and the fact that it will run on One UI 4.1 out of the box. Regardless, the smarter choice would be to wait for a little before you make the purchase and see how the reviews of the smartphone are.