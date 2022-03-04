YouTube Premium Available for Free for Indians if they Do This

YouTube Premium is now available for two months of free trial for Indians if they buy the new Poco M4 Pro right now. YouTube and Poco have partnered to bring this offer to Indian customers. Once the first two months of YouTube Premium are over, customers will have to pay for the subscription from the third month onwards.

The advantage of using YouTube Premium is that you don’t have to go through the painful ads again you can also play music or any video in the background from the YouTube application. Further, users will be allowed to save or download videos to view them anytime without the requirement of the internet. Then, there is also YouTube Music Premium that is bundled with the subscription. There is also a bunch of premium content on YouTube that will be accessible with the subscription.

If you want to purchase it, you will have to pay Rs 139 per month or Rs 399 for three months or Rs 1290 for twelve months or a year. If you have never used YouTube Premium, you can get a free one-month trial after which you will be charged Rs 129 per month, according to the platform’s website.

But if you want it free for two months, you can also get the Poco M4 Pro. Mentioned below are the specs and price of the Poco M4 Pro.

Poco M4 Pro Specifications and Price

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate support. There’s a 64MP primary sensor at the rear paired with a macro sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the device comes with a 16MP sensor at the front.

It is available in India starting at a base price of Rs 13,999 with 6GB+64GB. There are two other models which cost Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,999 which come with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.