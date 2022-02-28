Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched in India, Should You Buy

The Poco M4 Pro 4G has just launched in India via a virtual event. It is a budget 4G smartphone aimed at giving the maximum value to the users. Since it is a budget device, the chipset loaded can support processing for basic tasks but might not be suitable for heavy gaming. The battery is something that needs to be appreciated as the 5000mAh battery inside the device will ensure that the user has his/her peace of mind of not being forced to charge the device again and again. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Poco M4 Pro 4G.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Specifications in India

Poco M4 Pro 4G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The maximum brightness Poco M4 Pro 4G’s display can touch is 1000nits. The device will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Poco M4 Pro 4G is also IP53 certified.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Users can boost the RAM up to 11GB if they have additional storage left.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G sports a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W MMT fast-charging. Poco says that under Rs 15,000, Poco M4 Pro 4G has the best display in the market.

In the camera department, there’s a 64MP primary sensor parked with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

Poco M4 Pro 4G Price in India

The Poco M4 Pro 4G has launched in India in three colours – Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue. There are three storage variants at which the device will be available in:

6GB+64GB = Rs 13,999

6GB+128GB = Rs 15,499

8GB+128GB = Rs 16,999

There are also bank offers from the HDFC Bank which can reduce the total price of the device by up to Rs 1,000.

Should You Buy

There is absolutely no doubt that the Poco M4 Pro 4G is one of the best smartphones under the Rs 15,000 price point right now. It has a powerful display, comes running on the latest OS version, has stellar cameras, and a big battery with fast charging. While it is hard to say outright whether the device is worth buying or not without reviewing it first; it is a device that is worth some consideration.