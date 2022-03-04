Lava X2 Budget Smartphone Launched with MediaTek Processor, Dual Cameras and More

Highlights

  • The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio Octa-core processor.
  • Lava X2 features 8MP dual rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.
  • Lava X2 has been launched at an introductory offer price of Rs 6,599.

Lava X2

One of the popular smartphone brands in India – Lava has announced its latest budget smartphone called Lava X2. The latest smartphone will be available exclusively online and is the latest addition to the company’s X-series of smartphones. This Amazon special model has been launched keeping in mind the buying pattern of the customers shifting towards e-commerce. The smartphone from Lava comes offers multiple features and specs and is the first device to offer an octa-core MediaTek processor at its price range. Let’s have a look at the specifications and price details of the new Lava X2.

Lava X2 Specifications

The newly launched Lava X2 comes with a huge 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio along with its loud audio providing an immersive viewing & listening experience to the users. The smartphone features a MediaTek Helio Octa-core processor which is coupled with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

As far as the camera specs are considered, Lava X2 is a delight for photography lovers on a budget as the smartphone clicks stunning pictures with its 8MP dual rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery and as far as security is considered, the device features a lightning-fast fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, dual 4G SIM support, 3.5 mm audio jack, Type C charging port and OTG support.

Price and Availability

Lava X2 has been launched at an introductory offer price of Rs 6,599 and is currently available for pre-booking via the e-commerce platform Amazon. This pre-booking offer is only valid till 11th March, post which the smartphone will be sold at Rs 6999. Apart from Amazon, the phone will also be available for purchase on the Lava e-store.

The features such as large display, impeccable sound quality, extra security, robust design, and long-lasting battery life, makes Lava X2 an ideal smartphone for low-budget performance seekers.

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

