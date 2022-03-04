Realme C35 Official Images and Features Revealed Ahead of the Launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of its Realme C35 device in India. The brand had already launched the device in Malaysia last month. The company has announced that the Realme C35 will go live on March 7 in India starting from 12:30 PM. Ahead of its launch, the landing page for the smartphone has gone live on the company’s website which gives us official images of the device along with some key features. Let’s find out.

Realme C35 Features

The images that have been put up for the device on Realme’s official website suggest that the device will come with a centrally placed waterdrop notch display and will feature a triple rear camera setup at the back. The device is also equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Realme C35 comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2408pixels. Moreover, the device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7% and a brightness of 600nits.

The support page of the device doesn’t reveal the exact battery backup for the smartphone. Although it is revealed that the Realme C35 will offer 50.2 hours of standby time and 1.8 hours of talk time in Super Power Saving Mode. It carries support for 18W fast charging. It is being speculated that the Realme C35 in India will come featuring the same specs as it did in Malaysia.

Realme C35 Specs

As mentioned above, Realme C35 comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ that offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The device features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The device also features an 8MP front camera.

The C35 will come with 4 GB / 6 GB and 64 GB / 128 GB of storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset runs on Android 11 OS and Realme UI 2.0.