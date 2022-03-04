CityFibre and STL Enter Into Partnership for the Faster Network Rollout

UK’s largest independent Full Fibre platform CityFibre in a new development has signed a strategic multi-year, multi-million-pound deal with STL which is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks. As a part of this new partnership, STL will be supplying CityFibre with high fibre count Celesta Intelligently Bonded Ribbon [IBR] Cables with Stellar bend-insensitive fibre and ribbon optimised joint enclosures. CityFibre has been growing at a rapid pace in the UK and is expected to reach up to 8 million homes by 2025 with its 4-billion-pound investment.

STL’s Resources Will Help CityFibre

As of now, more than one million homes are already able to receive full-fibre broadband from CityFibre, with 26 construction companies mobilized and in build across over 63 towns and cities. The entity aims at building underway across more than 150 cities, towns and villages before expanding to 285 by 2025. This will now be combined with STL’s sustainably produced and high-capacity IBR ribbon cable solution capable of delivering deliver nearly 25% faster installations and contribute to CityFibre’s aggressive build-out plans as it grows further and at a larger scale.

Director of Supply Chain at CityFibre, James Thomas said in a statement that the company is delighted to have formed this partnership with STL in such a competitive market for high-class partners. He added that the partnership with STL will secure the technology and supplies CityFibre needs to achieve its ambitious targets. Talking about the STL’s IBR cabling technology and other supplies he stated that it will help the company build in more locations this year and beyond.

CEO of Optical Networking Business, STL, Paul Atkinson said that STL’s integrated optical connectivity solution with optical fibre, cable and interconnect products, will help CityFibre achieve accelerated network rollout with high scalability and agility while keeping the overall costs low. He further added that the company is very confident that a combination of optical technologies and interconnect can change the game for FTTx at an industry level with superfast deployment, provisioning and enhanced network performance