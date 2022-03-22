OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India to Matter a Lot

OnePlus has been able to make a good name for itself in the premium smartphone brand market across India and other international markets. But with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has a challenge of removing the scare that a JerryRigEverything video had created. In the video, the OnePlus 10 Pro broke into two parts while testing for durability. While not many people are going to try it, it is somewhat a big negative point for anyone investing a lot of money into a device.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 in India. It would be interesting to see whether the smartphone would be able to garner a lot of sales in that range.

The heat that a OnePlus flagship smartphone launch created in the past has somewhat dimmed a little. Even the hype around the OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t much this time as the device has already launched in the international market.

In India, if OnePlus wants to attract users to its ‘Pro’ device, it would be better for the company if it could include some great offers with the smartphone. This means cashbacks, other bundled products, and more to give an incentive to users for purchasing its smartphone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is going to be an important smartphone for the company. It is selling in the $1000 range in the international market, and that could mean a hefty price in India too. The smartphone is soon expected to go official in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chips inside.

There might be no hardware difference in the India version with the international version. But the software might be OyxgenOS for the Indian market instead of ColorOS for outside. OnePlus will have to find the right way to get the device going in the market, or the OnePlus 10 Pro might see weak sales.