OnePlus Tipped to Launch New TV With OnePlus 10 Pro

It hasn’t been long since OnePlus launched a new TV in India. The Chinese tech giant had launched two new Smart TVs, namely OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge, during the February event for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. It looks like the company is planning to launch another model of this TV series in India with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to a popular tipster Ishan Agrawal (via 91Mobiles), OnePlus might launch the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus could also launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is expected to come with a higher resolution display, but the design of the TV might be the same as the OnePlus TV Y1S. The new TV might be offered in a single 43-inch size. Since it is the ‘Pro’ model in the series, it might come with support for 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels).

According to the report shared by the publication, the Smart TV is expected to arrive with 8GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. What’s really worth noting here is that the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro might boot on Android TV 10, whereas the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge booted on Android TV 11.

The Smart TV should come with Chromecast in-built, support for Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. It is expected to pack 24W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

But the most anticipated product from the event would be the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus has received a lot of heat for its OnePlus 10 Pro as it broke into two parts during a durability test from JerryRigEverything. The expected price of the smartphone isn’t out yet, but going with the OnePlus 9 Pro launch price, the OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t expected to cost anything less than Rs 65,000 in India.