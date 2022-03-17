OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Launch Impending as it Appears on Multiple Certification Sites

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has been reportedly working on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone which is one of the upcoming handsets in the company’s Nord series. The upcoming smartphone has now been spotted at multiple websites including benchmarking site Geekbench and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as well as TUV Rheinland certification sites. This clearly hints towards the fact that the launch of the device is very close. Moreover, the device has also been spotted on the Camerafv5.com database giving us information about the cameras equipped on the phone.

New Details on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

According to a report from MySmartPrice, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has apparently been spotted at Geekbench benchmarking site with model number GN2200. The listing suggests that the device could get an octa-core chipset codenamed ‘Holi,’ which is associated with the Snapdragon 480+ SoC and the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The listing further informs that the smartphone will feature two high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.21GHz and six cores running at 1.80GHz. According to Geekbench listing the device could arrive with 6GB of RAM and will run on Android 11. As far as its performance is considered, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has scored 678 points in single-core testing and 1,932 points in multi-core testing at Geekbench.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has also been spotted at FCC listing with model number GN2200 giving us some more details. The device could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. Furthermore, the device’s listing on Camerafv5.com suggests that it will feature a 64MP primary camera.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite Specs

The specification details for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite surfaced recently over the web, according to which, the handset will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The speculations suggest that the handset could feature an LCD display which would make it the first device in the Nord series to feature an LCD display in India, however, it is yet not confirmed.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support. The device is expected to arrive with two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might come under the Rs 20,000 price segment.