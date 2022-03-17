Excitel Offers Better 100 Mbps Broadband Plan than BSNL and Airtel

With the rising demand for connectivity, the number of broadband connection options have also increased. There are a number of internet service providers (ISPs) in the country that may offer the same broadband plan with different benefits, putting the users in the dilemma of choosing. In this article, we are going to take a look at the 100 Mbps plans offered by BSNL and Airtel along with one of the rising service providers in India – Excitel. Mentioned below are the 100 Mbps broadband plans offered by Excitel, Airtel and BSNL and surprisingly, the plan from Excitel is better than the other two ISPs when it comes to pricing.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. BSNL offers two 100 Mbps plans namely, SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plan. SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plans offer 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 and Rs 799 per month respectively. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB whereas on the Fibre Value plan is 3300GB.

The ‘Standard’ Pack from Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber can provide high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some comparatively affordable plans with effective internet speed. Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and is highly reliable. Users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.

Excitel – 100 Mbps Plan

Excitel uses European technology to offer seamless and consistent performance. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.