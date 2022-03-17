Jio Launches New Rs 2878 and Rs 2998 WFH Prepaid Plans, Check Details

Reliance Jio has launched two new work from home (WFH) prepaid plans for users across India. These plans are listed under the Work From Home Data Packs category. The denominations of these two new plans are Rs 2878 and Rs 2998. Both the plans are meant for users looking for long-term data pack options. Note that since these are data packs only, they don’t offer voice calling and SMS benefits to the users. Let’s check out the benefits of each plan in detail.

Reliance Jio New Rs 2878 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 2878 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers customers 2GB of daily data for 365 days. This means the total amount of data offered by this plan is 730GB. Once the user consumes the daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 2998 Prepaid Plan

With the Rs 2998 prepaid plan, which is only a few rupees more expensive, users get 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days. The total amount of data offered by this plan is 912.5GB in the entire year. With this plan as well, once the FUP data is consumed, the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps for the users.

Both these plans are meant to boost the daily data that a consumer gets on his/her base prepaid plan. If you are working from home, these plans can benefit you a lot. Note that these plans have standalone validity so they will still be active even if your base prepaid plan expires.

Whether anyone really needs such a plan or not is something that only time will tell. For now, users can opt for these plans via the official website of Reliance Jio or the MyJio app which is available for both Android as well as iOS devices. There are more data only WFH plans offered by Jio which you can check out.