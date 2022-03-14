Jio Users Should Know This About all Prepaid Plans Above Rs 200

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, is offering cashbacks with prepaid plans that cost Rs 200 and more. But, for the time being, when users go on the website of the telco and click on the ‘JioMart Maha Cashback’ plans, only four plans come on the list. But the truth is, it is all the plans above Rs 200 which are coming with the JioMart Maha Cashback offer.

Jio Misleading the Customers Into Recharging With Rs 299, Rs 666, Rs 719, and Rs 2999 Plans

The four plans that are mentioned under the category of JioMart Maha Cashback are Rs 299, Rs 666, Rs 719, and Rs 2999. But as mentioned above, all the plans, including the ones mentioned here, which cost Rs 200 and more, will come with the JioMart Maha Cashback offer. Users will be offered 20% cashback on their recharge up to Rs 200 (max per day).

Users can utilise this cashback for future recharges from the MyJio app or Jio website or use it across Reliance Retail channels.

It looks like Jio wants users to keep recharging with the Rs 299, Rs 666, Rs 719, and Rs 2999 plans only. Especially when the cashback is offered by JioMart and not Reliance Jio, it looks a little bad that Jio has mentioned four plans under the JioMart Maha Cashback category.

What’s interesting is users are prompted to click on ‘view all JioMart Maha Cashback plans’ and redirected to a page where only four plans are mentioned. Unaware customers will definitely think that the cashback is offered only with four plans when it is not the truth.

The JioMart Maha Cashback offer is certainly a very attractive and good offering from Reliance Retail to help boost recharges that Reliance Jio customers make. But for Jio to present it in a manner so that its select prepaid plans get more recharges is a little wrong at the end of the day.