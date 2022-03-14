Tata Play Netflix and Other OTT Bundled Subscription Packs Are Great

Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) has time and again showed the Direct-to-Home (DTH) industry how its offers and services can stand out better than the competitors. Tata Play is the only major DTH service provider in the country which is bundling Netflix subscriptions along with a ton of other over-the-top (OTT) platforms access with its monthly and yearly channel packs. The company is calling these plans ‘Tata Play Binge Combos’.

Tata Play Binge Combos With Netflix are the Ultimate Deal

Tata Play Binge Combos also pack Netflix, which none of the other DTH service providers is offering to their users. The Binge subscription already comes with 12 OTT apps access. On top of that, users are now also getting access to Netflix along with TV channels.

The Binge subscription brings access to these 12 apps — Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, ShemarooMe, SunNXT, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EpicON, Docubay.

These plans range right from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1000+ per month. You can check out all the Tata Play Binge Combo channel packs on the company’s mobile app or the website. The great thing about Tata Play Binge Combo packs is that users don’t need to necessarily spend separately on TV channel packs.

There are a ton of channel packs that come bundled with a Binge subscription and Netflix. These channel packs include both SD as well as HD channels.

Tata Play understands the future of the entertainment industry is going to be delivered through over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Thus, instead of fighting it, the company is working together with the OTT players.

Further, in a bid to reduce overall TV channel costs for the subscribers, the company is cutting the channels out of the bouquets for select users who don’t watch them. This will give users a more personalised experience and help them save money too, which is a great thing.

Tata Play Binge combo packs will only work for users who own a Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) of the company. The Binge+ STB can be purchased for Rs 2499 and is a Smart STB with support for Google Voice Assistant, Chromecast, and more.