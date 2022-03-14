OnePlus 10 Pro Storage and Colour Options for Indian Variant Tipped

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and few details about the device have surfaced ahead of the launch. OnePlus at the MWC event had announced that the smartphone will be launched in India in March and is going to be the brand’s first flagship smartphone this year. The smartphone was earlier launched in China and arrived with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display and more. In addition to this, it is also tipped that the brand might introduce its OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones in India alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro.

New Details on OnePlus 10 Pro

The report comes in from 91mobiles in collaboration with known tipster Ishan Agarwal according to which the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive in India with an 8GB RAM + 128GB and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. For those unaware, the device also comes in an 8GB + 256GB option in China. It has also been tipped that the smartphone could be launched with Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour options in India.

Bullets Wireless Z2 Might Arrive as Well

Apart from these OnePlus is also reportedly planning to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones which will arrive as a successor to Bullets Wireless Z earphones launched in April 2020. The report comes in from MySmartPrice according to which the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones could be launched in Blue and Black colour options along with the upcoming flagship smartphone. While OnePlus is yet to officially announce the launch date for the devices, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests a March 22 or March 24 launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

In its recent launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro came with a display featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The device has dual nano SIM slots and is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

The handset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired up with 12GB of RAM. The device offers internal storage of 256GB. As far as camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The device also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front of the device sports a 32MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge technology.