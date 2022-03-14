Oppo A96 Mid-Range Smartphone Full Specifications and Renders Surface Over the Web

The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is soon going to launch its Oppo A96 smartphone in India. The posters for this mid-range device had surfaced last week and now in a new development, a tipster has provided complete specifications as well as pricing details for the handset. The renders for the upcoming Oppo A96 has also been shared. The device featuring a Qualcomm chipset and a powerful battery is expected to arrive soon Let’s find out more.

Oppo A96 Design Details

The renders as well as specification and pricing details of the upcoming Oppo A96 has been shared by a popular tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The leaked renders show a typical design language. The front of the smartphone has a bezel-less display with a punch-hole notch placed at the top-left corner and has a sizeable chin. A dual camera has been placed at the back of the device in a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash.

The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is doubled down with the power button on the right spine of the handset. A SIM card tray with volume rockers has been placed on the left side. The bottom edge of the device houses a speaker grill, 3.5mm audio jack, primary microphone, and a Type-C port.

Specifications for Oppo A96

The upcoming Oppo A96 is expected to arrive with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2412×1080pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The device will feature a Panda glass for an added layer of protection. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The RAM on the smartphone will be 8GB whereas the internal storage will be 128GB.

For the camera part, the dual rear camera system will be headlined by a 50MP shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary camera on the device will be a 2MP sensor. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Oppo A96 will run on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1. The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support.

For the pricing part, it is being speculated that the Oppo A96 will arrive in a sole 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 19,999.