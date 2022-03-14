Boat Wave Pro 47 Arrives With Fitness Tracking, IP67 Rating, Live Cricket Scores and More

The Indian consumer electronics brand Boat has just launched its Boat Wave Pro 47 smartwatch. The latest launched device is the company’s first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch. The newly launched wearable comes with multiple fitness and health tracking features and has a fast-charge technology. The device also helps you keep track of the live cricket scores. The device is pairable with the Boat Crest App available on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. Let’s take a look at the features as well as specs and pricing of the new Boat Wave Pro 47.

Boat Wave Pro 47 Specifications and Features

The all-new Boat Wave Pro 47 comes with a 1.69-inch HD display with up to 500nits brightness support. The dial of the watch is rectangular shaped which offers 100+ cloud-based watch faces. The Boat Crest app also allows users to customize their watch face according to their liking.

As far as the health and fitness features are considered, the smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor, temperature monitor, and SPO2 monitor among other tracking features. The newly launched Boat Wave Pro 47 comes with a Daily Activity Tracker with multiple sports modes such as Walking, Treadmill, running, Indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football, and more. In addition to this, the smartwatch also features a hydration alert feature reminding users to drink water throughout the day.

Social media notifications, calls, and text can be directly controlled via the watch without having the need to take out the smartphone. Wave Pro 47 can also display live cricket scores from IPL to T-20. The Boat Wave Pro 47 has been IP67 certified for water and dust-resistant. Wave Pro 47 is claimed to deliver up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge with moderate usage. It supports a fast-charge technology that charges the device from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. The company also claims a full day of power with just 10 minutes of charge.

Boat Wave Pro 47 Pricing

Boat Wave Pro 47 has been launched at an introductory price tag of Rs 3,199 and comes with a year-long warranty. The device is available in Active Black, Deep Blue, and Pink colour options. The wearable will be competing with the likes of Realme Watch 2, Amazfit Bip U, and Noise ColourFit Pro 3 that fall in the same price segment.