Itel A49 Budget Smartphone Launched in India for Under Rs 7,000

The China-based mobile phone manufacturer Itel has just launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched device is Itel A49 which comes as a successor to the company’s Itel A48 and Itel A47. The latest device costing less than Rs 7,000 is being touted as the most affordable smartphone in India to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop notch. Let’s take a look at the specifications as well as the pricing of the new entry-level smartphone from Itel.

Specifications for Itel A49

The latest Itel A49 comes with a 6.6-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top. The device offers an HD+ resolution of 720×1600 pixels and even though is an entry-level smartphone, it comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor but the exact name of the processor has not been revealed yet. The processor on the device is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the handset can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone operates on the Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. As far as the camera module is considered, Itel A49 comes with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 5MP main camera and a VGA sensor along with an LED Flash. The front of the smartphone features a 5MP front camera inside the waterdrop notch. Moreover, Itel A49 comes with support for AI Face Unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery and there is no mention of charging technology. Therefore, it is expected that the new smartphone from Itel could support 5W/ 10W charging.

Price Details for Itel A49

The latest budget offering from Itel comes in a sole 2GB + 32GB storage option which has been priced at Rs 6,499. The smartphone has been launched in Crystal Purple, Dome Blue, and Sky Cyan colour options. The launch offer of the smartphone includes a free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase.