Airtel, Ericsson, and IIT Kanpur Partner to Monitor Air Quality in Jaipur

Bharti Airtel, Ericsson, and IIT Kanpur have collaborated with the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) for monitoring air quality in Jaipur. The companies have installed low-cost Narrow Band-IoT based air quality sensors in 40 key locations of Jaipur. These sensors require minimal maintenance, are compact, and simple to install.

These sensors will collect real-time data of the air quality, and it will be analysed by the RSPCB and displayed to the public at five identified locations of Jaipur — Yadgar Jaipur; Near VKIA Police Station; Airport Sanganer, Government Secretariat, and RSPCB Head Office Jhalana-Dungri Jaipur. All of the displayed data will include PM10, PM2.5, and air quality index (AQI) concentrations.

IIT Kanpur Launching a Mobile App for Easy Access to Air Quality Data

IIT Kanpur is launching a mobile app so that users can get easy access to air quality data. It will help with raising public awareness about air pollution levels in the city and would also make it easier for the users to understand the data.

Sundereshwaran Raman, Head of Digital Products, Airtel Business, said the mission is to leverage Airtel’s IoT capabilities for serving the needs of customers as well as the larger good of society.

Raman added that pollution and climate change are critical agendas for the company, and Airtel is happy to partner with Ericsson, RSPCB, and IIT-Kanpur for helping improve the air quality in the city.

Sonia Aplin, Head of Marketing & Communications, SCR and GIR, Ericsson South east Asia, Oceania and India, said the company is happy to deploy the NB-IoT sensor-based solution for measuring air pollution in Jaipur after doing the same for Delhi earlier.

This is a solution and a step that would go a long way into building a sustainable Jaipur in the long run. It will help people understand the kind of pollution level there is in Jaipur.