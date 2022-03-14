iQOO Z6 5G Officially Arriving on March 16 – Check Specifications and Price Details

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO is all set to launch its all-new iQOO Z6 5G smartphone in India. The company has confirmed the official launch date for the device to be March 16 and a microsite for the smartphone has also been set up on the Amazon shopping platform. The microsite hints at the pricing of the upcoming device and confirms a Qualcomm chipset among other specifications. Let’s take a look at the details that are available regarding the specs and pricing of the upcoming iQOO Z6 5G.

Specification Details for iQOO Z6 5G

The Amazon microsite reveals that the all-new iQOO Z6 5G will arrive with a 6.58-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. The device will be powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC which will be coupled with an unknown LPDDR4X RAM. It has also been revealed via the microsite that the Snapdragon 695 SoC has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 4,10,563 points, higher than the 3,92,543 score of a smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 750G processor.

In addition to this, it has also been confirmed by the brand that iQOO Z6 will come with a five-layer liquid cooling system that is claimed to reduce the surface temperature of the smartphone by around 3 degrees, and CPU temperature by around 10 degrees while playing CPU-intensive games. More information regarding the device is yet to be officially revealed.

Previous reports suggest that the iQOO Z6 could come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the smartphone might feature a 16MP selfie camera. The iQOO Z6 5G might be loaded with a 4,200mAh battery that has 55W fast charging support. Furthermore, the device could be launched in two RAM and storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Price Details for iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO has provided a hint at the pricing for the upcoming iQOO Z6 5G as it claims that the smartphone will be the fastest 5G device in its price segment. There is an asterisk sign which states that the price segment for the smartphone will be between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000. However, the official price for the iQOO Z6 handset will be revealed by the company on March 16.