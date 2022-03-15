Airtel and Vi Offer These 4G Data Add-On Packs

The most commonly used plans in the country are the daily data packs that not only provide unlimited calling but also offer a fixed amount of data each day till the validity of the plan. However, for users who are in need of additional data, the telcos of the country offer 4G data vouchers or add-on packs that provide additional data at a comparatively lower cost. Mentioned below are all the 4G data add-on packs offered by two of the prominent telcos in the country – Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Airtel Additional Data Packs

Airtel offers multiple data add-on plans for its subscribers all of which have the validity period same as the existing active packs. Moreover, some of the plans from Airtel comes with access to a few added benefits. To start off users can access the Rs 58 plan that offers 3GB of data. The next on the list is the Rs 98 plan that offers 5GB of data and comes with access to Wynk Music Premium. On the other hand, Rs 118 data pack from Airtel offers 12GB of data.

In addition to this, the Rs 108 plan from Airtel offers 6GB of total data but also gives access to a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video. For Rs 148, users can get 15GB of 4G data that also comes with the added benefit of the Xstream Mobile pack. Airtel also provides a data pack that offers higher 4G data. Rs 301 plan from Airtel gives access to 50GB of 4G data with added benefits of Wynk Music Premium.

Vodafone Idea Data Packs

Vodafone Idea or Vi is a prominent player in the market and also offers 4G data packs that come with varied validity periods and offer a wide range of additional data. The cheapest plan from Vi comes at Rs 19 which offers 1GB of data for a validity period of 24 hours and come in very handy for users in need of quick data packs. Vi also offers 2GB of data for 21 days at a price tag of Rs 48. Users can also get a total of 3GB of data for 28 days at just Rs 58.

For Rs 98 users can get a total of 9GB of data for a validity period of 21 days whereas, for Rs 118, users can get 12GB of data with a validity period of 28 days. In addition to this, Vi offers two work from home plans that offer considerably higher data. For Rs 298, users can get a total of 50GB of data for 28 days. Lastly, users can also get 100GB of total data at Rs 418 which comes with a validity period of 56 days.