BSNL Data Voucher That Comes With 2GB Daily Data and Year-Long Validity

If you are a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) prepaid mobile user, you must know about the year-long validity voucher that the state-run telco offers its users. With this voucher, users get an ample amount of daily data, and the best thing is that it is a very affordable voucher considering what it is bringing to the table. Without wasting any more time, let’s check out the complete details of the BSNL voucher that we are talking about here.

BSNL Rs 1498 Data Voucher Details

BSNL offers its Rs 1498 data voucher with a validity of 365 days. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data, after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. This means the total amount of data that the users get with this plan is 730GB.

This is the most expensive prepaid data voucher that BSNL offers to its users. The private telecom operators don’t offer any such plan to their users. If you don’t want such a long-term validity data voucher but still need 2GB of daily data, BSNL has short-term options as well.

The STV_198 from BSNL comes with 50 days of service validity and offers users 2GB of daily data and a free subscription to Lokdhun.

You can also get lump-sum data vouchers from the company. With Data_WFH_151, users get 40GB of lump-sum data with a free subscription to Zing for 28 days. Just like this, there’s a Data_WFH_251 with which the users get 70GB of 4G data and a free subscription to Zing for 28 days.

The most expensive lump-sum data voucher offered by the state-run telco is the STV_447. With this voucher, users get 100GB of data with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, BSNL Tunes, and Eros Now Entertainment services for a total of 60 days. You can check out all the vouchers offered by BSNL by going to the telco’s website or the Selfcare mobile app.