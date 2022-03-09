Connect Broadband OTT FTTH Plans Are Amazing

Connect Broadband offers users multiple over-the-top (OTT) FTTH plans with decent internet speed. These plans are really good in terms of the value they provide to the users. With the Connect Broadband’s 125 Mbps speed plan, users get subscriptions to six OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, Voot Select, and ALT Balaji. This plan comes with truly unlimited data and offers 2000 minutes of free ISD calls to the USA and Canada too. The monthly cost of this plan from Connect Broadband is Rs 1601.

Multiple 100 Mbps Plans Offered by Connect Broadband

We have covered about the OTT bundled 100 Mbps broadband plans with truly unlimited data before. These plans start at Rs 901 and are also available in monthly rentals of Rs 1,001, and Rs 1,301 per month.

The Rs 901 plan comes with a subscription to four OTT platforms while the Rs 1,001 and Rs 1,301 plans come with a subscription to six and eight OTT platforms. All of these plans also include ISD calling to USA and Canada.

Connect Broadband is probably the only internet service provider (ISP) that is offering ISD voice calling services to the users.

Under 100 Mbps Speed Plans

The above mentioned aren’t the only plans which come with OTT subscriptions. Connect Broadband also offers OTT subscriptions with its two 50 Mbps and two 75 Mbps speed internet plans.

All of these plans are under Rs 1000 and offer immense value to the customers. Connect Broadband also offers multiple internet plans which only come with data and speed benefits where there is no OTT subscription bundled. These plans are more affordable and also offer unlimited data to the users.

Connect Broadband says that its broadband plans have a usage limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB of data per month. For more details about these plans, you can visit Connect Broadband’s website or also contact the company’s customer care team.