BSNL Offering Prizes With Select STV Recharges to Gaming Fans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering gaming fans exciting prizes with its select STVs (special tariff vouchers). The two vouchers that we are talking about are — a) STV_185 and b) STV_347. The company in a poster said that users could win prizes worth Rs 1,50,000 and recharge vouchers worth Rs 50,000 with these STVs. Both of these plans bundle the benefit of Challenges Arena Games and were launched earlier in January this year. Let’s take a look at the benefits users gets with either of these plans.

BSNL STV_185 Plan Details

BSNL STV_185 comes with a short validity of 28 days. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling along with 1GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and BSNL Tunes. Users also get a free subscription to Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming on a progressive web app (PWA).

BSNL STV_347 Plan Details

BSNL offers its STV_347 to users for 56 days, and with this plan, the state-run telco bundles 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. This plan also comes bundled with the subscription of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming on PWA.

Both of these plans are currently offering major prizes to users who love gaming. Even in terms of value, both these plans are offering data and validity for a much lesser amount than what one gets from the private telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel.

If you want to recharge with these plans, you can visit the official website of BSNL, or you can also download the new mobile app of the company for both iOS and Android devices — ‘Selfcare’. BSNL Selfcare is rated very highly by the customers in the Google Play Store, and it has a modern UI, just like what you get to see inside the Vodafone Idea’s mobile app. You can also check out more plans of the telco, which bundle over-the-top (OTT) benefits from its website and the mobile app.