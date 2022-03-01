BSNL Selfcare App Now Has 1 Million+ Downloads, 4.4 Star Rating

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Selfcare is a relatively new mobile application that is made with the aim to ease the customer journey. BSNL has two mobile apps currently. The first is the old one which is ‘My BSNL App’, and the second one is the ‘BSNL Selfcare’. Selfcare was launched in late 2021, and it offers a modernistic experience to the users.

In a very short span, BSNL users have shown a lot of love towards the new Selfcare application. BSNL Selfcare now has more than a million downloads with a 4.4 Stars rating in the Google Play Store.

It has been a quick adoption by the BSNL users as there’s a lot of merit for using the BSNL Selfcare over the old My BSNL App.

BSNL Selfcare Allows Users to Do Almost Everything

BSNL Selfcare allows users to track usage details of benefits (talktime, data, and SMS) along with recharging and paying bills conveniently. The layout and overall design of the application have been widely compared to the mobile app of Vi.

It is not necessarily bad that BSNL’s Selfcare app looks like the Vi app. All that a user would want at the end of the day is a smooth experience, be it with recharges or paying bills.

One of the best things is that users can not only manage their BSNL numbers but also the numbers of their parents, relatives, and friends with the Selfcare app. All the recharge packs that are available on the website of telco are also available on the Selfcare mobile app.

The size of BSNL Selfcare is only 6MB which is very less and light. Thus, almost anyone can download them very easily.

BSNL Offering Recharge Discount

BSNL is also offering a 4% discount to the users on prepaid plans when they use the BSNL Selfcare app for making recharges. It is a limited time offer that will be there until March 31, 2022, only.