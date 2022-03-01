iPhone 12 Available at Heavily Reduced Price in India

Apple’s iPhone 12 series, which launched in 2020, is now available for a very heavy discount for the Indians on Amazon’s official website. Apple’s iPhones are widely popular in India. So popular that people are ready to spend thousands of rupees for an iPhone that was launched two years back. It is because of multiple reasons, including the better resale value, more OS updates than Android phones, and the status symbol iPhones have become.

Thus, while the iPhone 13 is the latest flagship available from Apple currently, users are still buying the iPhone 12 devices. In fact, there are many who are going for the iPhone 11 series as well.

Let’s take a look at the price of the iPhone 12 series devices in India currently.

iPhone 12 Series Price in India Reduced Heavily

iPhone 12’s base variant with 64GB memory is available in India for Rs 53,999 on Amazon, while the 128GB variant is available for Rs 60,999. There’s also a 256GB variant which sells for Rs 69,999, but it is only available in two colours – Black and Red.

The iPhone 12 mini is also available at heavy discounts on Flipkart. The 64GB variant of the device can be purchased for Rs 50,099 only, while the 128GB variant is available for Rs 55,099. The 256GB memory variant is selling for Rs 65,099.

The iPhone 13 series is quite expensive at the moment compared to what the users can get the iPhone 12 devices for. Many Indians don’t purchase the latest iPhone series right away because they want to get it for a reduced price when another flagship series from Apple is announced. One can also get the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at reduced prices on Amazon. But that still means purchasing a smartphone priced around the Rs 1,00,000 mark, which many won’t find a good deal as it is two years old now.