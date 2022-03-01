MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G SoC Series Launched

MediaTek has just launched the Dimensity 8000 SoC series for premium 5G smartphones. This series has two chipsets in the lineup — Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 SoC. This chipset series is meant to deliver a flagship-level experience to the users, be it in gaming, displays, connectivity, multimedia, and imaging capabilities.

MediaTek said that both the new chipsets borrow the advanced technologies from the Dimensity 9000 platform. The Dimensity 8000 series chips are built on the ultra-efficient TSMC 5nm production process and integrate an octa-core CPU.

MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Series is the Little Brother of Dimensity 9000 Platform

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC has four premium Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.85 GHz, and the Dimensity 8000 SoC has four premium Arm Cortex-78 cores clocked at up to 2.75 GHz.

CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, said the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series is the little brother of the Dimensity 9000 platform. This means that the Dimensity 8000 series chips have all the flagship capabilities.

Both the Dimensity 8000 series chips combine an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies for delivering exceptional power efficiency, which can extend the playtime and bring the best in class frame-rates – 170fps for the Dimensity 8100 SoC and 140fps for the Dimensity 8000 SoC.

The chipsets support quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, which ensure ultra-fast data streams.

The Dimensity 8000 series SoCs are powered by a five gigapixel per second image signal processor (ISP), which will ensure that the devices produce the clearest HDR photos and videos in their class.

MediaTek laid out the features of the Dimensity 8000 series chips:

a) Support for up to 200MP cameras and 4K60 HDR10+ photography.

b) MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency.

c) Leading 3GPP R16-ready 5G modem to boost sub-6GHz performance using 2CC Carrier Aggregation.

There are more features and capabilities of the Dimensity 8000 series chips, making them a good option for flagship 5G smartphones.