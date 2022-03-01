Reliance Jio 1GB Daily Data Plans Start at Rs 149 Only

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, offers its 1GB daily data prepaid plans starting at Rs 149 only. 1GB daily data prepaid plans are good for people who are not looking for something data-heavy. With such plans, users can comfortably get validity, a decent amount of data, and unlimited voice calling without any worries. Let’s take a look at all the 1GB daily data prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 Prepaid Plan With 1GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 149 prepaid plan with a short validity of 20 days. With this plan, users get 20GB of total data (1GB every day), unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day along with all the Jio apps. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 179 Prepaid Plan With 1GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 179 prepaid plan for 24 days to the users. The remaining benefits of this plan are completely identical to the Rs 149 plan. Here as well users get 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day along with all the Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 209 Prepaid Plan With 1GB Daily Data

The Rs 209 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 28 days of validity and 1GB of daily data. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a subscription to all the Jio apps.

With both the Rs 209 and Rs 179 plans, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps once the FUP data is consumed. These are the three 1GB daily data packs that you can purchase from Reliance Jio. Unfortunately, users don’t get any longer-validity prepaid plan from the telco that comes with 1GB daily data. Note that Reliance Jio isn’t the only operator which offers a 1GB daily data plan. Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL also offer such prepaid plans to their users.